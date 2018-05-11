English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Tells EC to Disqualify BJP's Karnataka Candidate Sriramulu, Cites Sting Video
Yesterday, the Congress released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing Sriramulu and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe to a relative of a former chief justice of India to influence a verdict in a mining case.
File photo of Sriramulu (Source: Facebook)
New Delhi: The Congress today petitioned the Election Commission demanding that BJP candidate B Sriramulu be disqualified from contesting the Karnataka assembly election over a 'sting' video allegedly showing him trying to a bribe a former chief justice of India's relative.
A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala, met Election Commission officials and presented a memorandum, which also demanded that the chief electoral officer in Karnataka be directed to lift the ban on the airing of such videos by local television channels.
"We have requested the Election Commission to disqualify B Sriramulu from contesting the election," Sibal told reporters after the meeting.
Yesterday, the Congress released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing Sriramulu and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe to a relative of a former chief justice of India to influence a verdict in a mining case.
The videos also appeared on a local channel in Karnataka. Later, state electoral authorities directed channels not to air the videos.
The sting videos purportedly show conversations between Sriramalu, a former CJI's son-in-law and Reddy.
Sriramulu, a confidant of the tainted mining baron and his brothers, is contesting from two constituencies Molakalmuru and Badami in the assembly polls tomorrow.
In Badami, he is pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
We humble and respectfully seek directions from the Commission to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law and direct immediate barring/disqualification of B Sriramulu from contesting Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018," the memorandum from the Congress stated, citing violation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
According to Sibal, the clear evidence relates to corrupt practices, including attempting to bribe a judge.
Seeking directions to the state's electoral authorities to lift any injunction on the Kannada television channels or other media from showing and playing the tapes, the Congress delegation also urged the poll panel to take actions necessary in law for holding a free and fair election in Karnataka.
The memorandum said they were compelled to bring to the attention of the Election Commission, significant and shocking evidence, released by the Kannada media on the evening of May 10, 2018, which clearly disqualifies Sriramulu as a candidate.
It warrants immediate exercise of the EC's constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. The evidence gives rise to serious questions and allegations about certain heinous and deplorable criminal activities being indulged in by BJP's candidate B Sriramulu..., the memorandum said.
The Congress has been criticising BJP and the prime minister for their decision to give tickets to eight persons from the Reddy "camp", including Reddy brothers G Somashekara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy.
Also Watch
A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala, met Election Commission officials and presented a memorandum, which also demanded that the chief electoral officer in Karnataka be directed to lift the ban on the airing of such videos by local television channels.
"We have requested the Election Commission to disqualify B Sriramulu from contesting the election," Sibal told reporters after the meeting.
Yesterday, the Congress released two videos, dating back to 2010, allegedly showing Sriramulu and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy negotiating a bribe to a relative of a former chief justice of India to influence a verdict in a mining case.
The videos also appeared on a local channel in Karnataka. Later, state electoral authorities directed channels not to air the videos.
The sting videos purportedly show conversations between Sriramalu, a former CJI's son-in-law and Reddy.
Sriramulu, a confidant of the tainted mining baron and his brothers, is contesting from two constituencies Molakalmuru and Badami in the assembly polls tomorrow.
In Badami, he is pitted against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
We humble and respectfully seek directions from the Commission to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law and direct immediate barring/disqualification of B Sriramulu from contesting Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018," the memorandum from the Congress stated, citing violation of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
According to Sibal, the clear evidence relates to corrupt practices, including attempting to bribe a judge.
Seeking directions to the state's electoral authorities to lift any injunction on the Kannada television channels or other media from showing and playing the tapes, the Congress delegation also urged the poll panel to take actions necessary in law for holding a free and fair election in Karnataka.
The memorandum said they were compelled to bring to the attention of the Election Commission, significant and shocking evidence, released by the Kannada media on the evening of May 10, 2018, which clearly disqualifies Sriramulu as a candidate.
It warrants immediate exercise of the EC's constitutional powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India. The evidence gives rise to serious questions and allegations about certain heinous and deplorable criminal activities being indulged in by BJP's candidate B Sriramulu..., the memorandum said.
The Congress has been criticising BJP and the prime minister for their decision to give tickets to eight persons from the Reddy "camp", including Reddy brothers G Somashekara Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- Actress Sherlyn Chopra Buys Herself Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d Grand Worth Rs 86.90 Lakh [Video]
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air