English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Tells Law Panel it 'Vehemently' Opposes Simultaneous Polls
According to sources aware of the deliberations, the Congress delegation led by senior leaders said the party was "vehemently" opposed to simultaneous elections.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday told the Law Commission that it "vehemently" opposes the idea of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together, as it is against the basic structure of Indian federalism, sources have said.
A Congress delegation led by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Anand Sharma and J D Selam met the top brass of the law panel to make it aware of the party's stand on simultaneous polls.
The Congress and the BJP had kept away from a consultation organised by the law panel on the issue in July.
According to sources aware of the deliberations, the Congress delegation said the party was "vehemently" opposed to simultaneous elections.
The party said ending or extending terms of assemblies was against the basic structure of Indian federalism.
Last month, Singhvi had said that the proposal was a "constitutional perversity".
He had claimed that the proposal, if accepted, would hit at the very core of democracy in India, and wondered if the country and the states will be under President's rule in the event of governments failing to complete their term.
"The proposal of simultaneous election dressed up with fancy phrases such as 'One Nation, One Election' is antithetical to democracy. It is nothing but another example of authoritarian and dictatorship," he had alleged.
Seeking to give shape to the central government's concept of "one nation, one election", the Law Commission's internal working paper had recently recommended holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously but in two phases beginning 2019.
Political parties are divided on the issue. Besides NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal, the AIADMK, the Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have supported it.
Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and the JD(S) have opposed the proposal.
Also Watch
A Congress delegation led by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Anand Sharma and J D Selam met the top brass of the law panel to make it aware of the party's stand on simultaneous polls.
The Congress and the BJP had kept away from a consultation organised by the law panel on the issue in July.
According to sources aware of the deliberations, the Congress delegation said the party was "vehemently" opposed to simultaneous elections.
The party said ending or extending terms of assemblies was against the basic structure of Indian federalism.
Last month, Singhvi had said that the proposal was a "constitutional perversity".
He had claimed that the proposal, if accepted, would hit at the very core of democracy in India, and wondered if the country and the states will be under President's rule in the event of governments failing to complete their term.
"The proposal of simultaneous election dressed up with fancy phrases such as 'One Nation, One Election' is antithetical to democracy. It is nothing but another example of authoritarian and dictatorship," he had alleged.
Seeking to give shape to the central government's concept of "one nation, one election", the Law Commission's internal working paper had recently recommended holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously but in two phases beginning 2019.
Political parties are divided on the issue. Besides NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal, the AIADMK, the Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti have supported it.
Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, DMK, Telugu Desam Party, Left parties and the JD(S) have opposed the proposal.
Also Watch
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar Finally Opens Up About Priyanka Chopra's Exit from Salman Khan-Starrer
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- Whodunnit? UIDAI Denies Pushing '1947' Number in Android Phone Contacts
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...