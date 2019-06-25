Congress Tells TRS to Make its Stand Clear on Triple Talaq Bill
The Congress had blocked the Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament when it was introduced the last time and the Bill is an attempt by the BJP government to interfere in the Muslim Personal Law, Sahik Abdullah Sohail said,
Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Tuesday demanded that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) make its stand clear on the 'Triple Talaq' Bill.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities wing chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail alleged that the Bill was nothing but an attempt by the BJP government to interfere in the Muslim Personal Law.
Therefore, the Congress has been opposing the Bill in Parliament, he said in a party release.
The Congress had blocked the Bill in Rajya Sabha when it was introduced last time and has been opposing it, he said.
However, the TRS had supported the BJP government by abstaining during voting on the Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha on December 27 last.
"TRS should make its stand clear on whether it was in favour of the Bill or against it. TRS cannot simply go into hiding to facilitate the BJP government pass the Bill in Parliament," he said.
Sohail asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to spell out the TRS stand and direct his party MPs to oppose the Bill in Parliament if the party was against it.
The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government was trying to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by raising non-issues like Triple Talaq.
He said BJP was trying to brand the entire Muslim community as the suppressor of women's rights.
He said divorce was a social problem and it could not be linked with religion, the release added.
