Congress to Begin Budget Session with Protest Outside Gandhi's Statue in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress parliamentarians led by the party's top leadership will stage a protest outside Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex ahead of the start of the budget session on Friday in solidarity with people who are protesting against the CAA and the NRC.

According to sources, Congress MPs will assemble outside Gandhi's statue around 10.30 am and lodge their protest over the government's "arrogance" of not hearing out those protesting on the roads against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The protest will be lodged ahead of the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in the Central Hall, heralding the start of the budget session, they said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has convened a meeting of all its general secretaries, in-charges of various states and all MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on February 4.

The party is seeking to evolve its strategy over the National Population Register (NPR), which the NDA government seeks to roll out across the country.

The Congress and other opposition parties have already urged chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states opposing the CAA to not roll out the NPR exercise in their respective states.

