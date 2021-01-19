Congress to Contest 2021 Assam Assembly Polls in Alliance with 5 Parties

News18 Logo

APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said it will contest the forthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power. APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

"Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power," the Rajya Sabha MP said. The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation, he said.


