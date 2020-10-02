Congress to Contest on 68 Seats, Left Parties on 29 in Grand Alliance with RJD for Bihar Polls: Sources

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, sources said on Friday.

The Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, sources told News18. Currently, the party has more than two dozen MLAs in the state assembly.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress had issued an ultimatum to the RJD. Bihar in-charge of the party Shaktisinh Gohil said that the Congress is prepared for any eventuality and can also contest the elections on its own.

The RJD has been wary of giving leverage to its allies after its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections last year. It fears that the Congress may opt for a post-election alliance with Nitish Kumar in the event that there is a hung Assembly.

The RJD has decided to form a grand alliance including three Left Front parties by allocating 19 seats to the CPI(ML). The Marxist-Leninists, who had insisted on at least 20 seats, has a support base among the sub-altern castses in the Bhojpur belt.

The CPI and the CPM will jointly contest on 10 seats. The RJD will accommodate Mukesh Saini's VIP some seats from the remaining 145.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) have quit the grand alliance due to the RJD's stance on the seat-sharing so far.