Congress Likely to Discuss Economic Crisis, CAA and JNU Violence at CWC Meeting Today

New Delhi: The amended citizenship law, the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, and violence at university campuses, including at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday.

The Congress top brass is also expected to discuss the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters where Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, will come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, said sources.

They said after the deliberations, the leadership will give shape to the party strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the NRC, and the National Population Register (NPR).

The Congress has opposed the CAA and supported students' agitations in various campuses.

The report of a committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to look into the recent violence at JNU could also be discussed, added the sources.

The party is seeking to create awareness over these issues, including the "economic crisis" that has led to unemployment, the sources said.

The Congress also wants to reach out to people at the grassroots level to send across its message on the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC, which it has claimed is high on the Narendra Modi-led government's agenda.

(With inputs from PTI)

