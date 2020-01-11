Congress Likely to Discuss Economic Crisis, CAA and JNU Violence at CWC Meeting Today
Sources said that after deliberations at the meeting, the leadership will give shape to the party strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the CAA, NRC, and the National Population Register.
File photo of Sonia Gandhi chairing a meeting of the Congress top brass.
New Delhi: The amended citizenship law, the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, and violence at university campuses, including at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday.
The Congress top brass is also expected to discuss the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters where Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.
The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, will come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, said sources.
They said after the deliberations, the leadership will give shape to the party strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the NRC, and the National Population Register (NPR).
The Congress has opposed the CAA and supported students' agitations in various campuses.
The report of a committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to look into the recent violence at JNU could also be discussed, added the sources.
The party is seeking to create awareness over these issues, including the "economic crisis" that has led to unemployment, the sources said.
The Congress also wants to reach out to people at the grassroots level to send across its message on the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC, which it has claimed is high on the Narendra Modi-led government's agenda.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Did Sushant Singh Rajput Make His Relationship with Rhea Chakraborty Insta Official?
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona