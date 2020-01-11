Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Likely to Discuss Economic Crisis, CAA and JNU Violence at CWC Meeting Today

Sources said that after deliberations at the meeting, the leadership will give shape to the party strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the CAA, NRC, and the National Population Register.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2020, 12:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Likely to Discuss Economic Crisis, CAA and JNU Violence at CWC Meeting Today
File photo of Sonia Gandhi chairing a meeting of the Congress top brass.

New Delhi: The amended citizenship law, the proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, and violence at university campuses, including at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday.

The Congress top brass is also expected to discuss the state of the economy at the meet at the party's Akbar Road headquarters where Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be present.

The CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, will come out with a resolution highlighting its future strategies on these issues, said sources.

They said after the deliberations, the leadership will give shape to the party strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the NRC, and the National Population Register (NPR).

The Congress has opposed the CAA and supported students' agitations in various campuses.

The report of a committee formed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to look into the recent violence at JNU could also be discussed, added the sources.

The party is seeking to create awareness over these issues, including the "economic crisis" that has led to unemployment, the sources said.

The Congress also wants to reach out to people at the grassroots level to send across its message on the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC, which it has claimed is high on the Narendra Modi-led government's agenda.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram