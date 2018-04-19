Congress to Field NA Haris Again, Says 'Why Punish Father for Son's Sins'

The long wait seems to be over for Congress MLA NA Haris as the party has decided to re-nominate him from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru, weeks after putting his ticket on hold over the assault allegations against his son Mohammad Nalapad.The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago.However, after scouting for a suitable candidate who could replace Haris, the ruling Congress seems to have fallen back on the two-time MLA to win the seat again.“All surveys conducted by us predict Haris' win. He is still popular in the constituency. The BJP which is talking against corruption has fielded five candidates who went to jail during its last regime. In Haris’ case, the MLA is innocent. He is facing no cases. The government has taken the strictest possible action against the son. He is in jail. We can't punish the father for his son's sins,” a senior Congress leader said.After the Congress declared candidates for 218 seats at one go on Sunday night, Haris, whose name was not on the list, had allegedly threatened to quit the party and join the JD(S).Not ready to lose even a single seat in this ‘do-or-die’ battle for Karnataka, the Congress asked him not to quit and wait for a few more days.Haris’ son Mohammad Nalapad was expelled from the Youth Congress two months ago after the assault which hit national headlines. The Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail application and the state government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court opposing his bail.Haris is a two-time MLA from Shanthinagara, a Muslim, Christian and Dalit-dominated Assembly seat in Bengaluru.Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha, a resident of the constituency, had opposed Haris’ re-nomination.The Congress now hopes that re-nominating Haris doesn’t lead to more trouble.