Congress to Fight UP Panchayat Polls with More 'Vigour and Enthusiasm' in 2021

A day before it turns 135, the Congress said it will fight the panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh with more vigour and enthusiasm next year, while hoping that it will eventually set the momentum in its favour for the 2022 state Assembly election.

"The new decade beginning January 1, 2021 will herald a new beginning for the party in Uttar Pradesh. Two office-bearers of the UPCC (Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee) will be doing night halts at the panchayat level (in villages).

They will listen to the woes, problems and grievances of people, youngsters and farmers, and seek their feedback. The programme will continue in February as well," state Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told.