Congress to Finalise Candidates for 80 ‘Weak’ Seats in MP Soon as Alliance Talks Drag on

Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that the party plans to finalise candidates for 80 seats where the party is ‘weak’ in two weeks. Nath said these are the seats where the party’s candidates usually finish a distant third or fourth.Commenting on the selection of candidates for the assembly polls, Nath told reporters that instead of deciding on candidates for all 230 seats in one go, the party has identified 80 seats which the party has failed to win in a long time.On being questioned about the delay in finalising an alliance with parties like BSP and SP, the Congress state chief said talks were on and he had gone to New Delhi last week in connection with the coalition talks.“We are working with the common objective of defeating the BJP,” said Nath, adding ‘winnability’ of candidates as well as caste equations would be taken into account.Nath added that the party was busy finalising its manifesto, which would talk about farmers’ issues, unemployment, labour reforms and women’s safety.Asking CM Shivraj to offer immediate relief on petrol and diesel prices, the former union minister said the Congress would offer relief of Rs 5 on petrol and Rs 3 on diesel soon after coming to power, which according to him was imminent.The Chhindwara MP also slammed CM Chouhan's Jan Ashirwad Yatra and alleged widespread misuse of public funds and government machinery.“The public funds are misused, party symbols are pasted here and there and government servants are forced to arrange crowd to gain publicity for the party,” he claimed. He added that the party was planning to move court against the ‘political campaign’ funded by public money.He also accused the BJP of remembering public welfare only ahead of the elections and making phony announcements without proper budget.Nath, who met chief election commissioner OP Rawat on Tuesday over bogus names in electoral rolls, claimed BJP was the only party that had no complaints regarding the voters’ lists.