Congress to Launch Nationwide Agitations Against Govt's Economic Policies from October 15
The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states and Congress Legislative Party leaders, among others.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, flanked by former PM Manmohan Singh and senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony and KC Venugopal, chairs a party meeting to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced it will hold massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government's policies that have allegedly led to an "economic slowdown". The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at the AICC headquarters here.
The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states and Congress Legislative Party leaders, among others.
It was decided at the meeting that Pradesh Congress Committee delegate conventions will be held across the country from September 20 to 30 to highlight the "economic slowdown", Congress spokesperson RPN Singh said at a press conference, in which party general secretary KC Venugopal was also present.
This will be followed by massive agitations across the country from October 15 to October 25 against the government over its policies that have led to the slowdown, Singh said.
The Congress will also hold 'padayatras' from October 2 to October 9 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.
The party's membership drive will also start in October, Singh said.
