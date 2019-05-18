English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Hold Commemorative Programmes on Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversary
The Congress will conduct publicity programmes at the block level across the country to showcase Gandhi's efforts to take the country into the 21st century.
Congress supporters wave the tricolour as they cheer during the party's public rally, in Gandhinagar. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress party will hold commemorative programmes on May 21 to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to highlight his contribution to the country.
A statement issued by Congress party said: "The youth and coming generations of the nation need to know the unparalleled and unique contributions made by the former PM. In this context the party has decided to observe the death anniversary for highlighting the vision and mission of one of the most venerated political figures the country has ever produced."
The Congress will conduct publicity programmes at the block level across the country to showcase Gandhi's exemplary efforts to take the country into the 21st century, especially his achievement in constructing the information technology and telecom revolutions and laying the foundation for Panchayati Raj institutions to strengthen democracy at the grass-root level.
Gandhi, a Bharat Ratna, was assassinated on May 21, 1991, and the day is observed every year as 'Anti-Terrorism Day'.
