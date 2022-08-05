Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Congress party office in Delhi as party workers start demonstrations for their All-India protest against price rise, unemployment, and imposition of Goods and Services Tax on food items. The party leaders, including MPs, are wearing black bands on their arms as a mark of protest.

“We’re witnessing the death of democracy,” Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference at the party headquarters. Speaking on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he added, “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don’t think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece.”

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don’t think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece” pic.twitter.com/fSWfwwwmMv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress has planned a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment, and imposition of Goods and Services Tax on food items on Friday. The party had decided to hold a ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ march from Parliament to President’s House by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, while other senior leaders and workers will also gherao the prime minister’s residence.

Section 144 has been imposed in the entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. Barricades have been put up at Akbar Road, Delhi and there is heavy police presence as Congress workers started arriving near the party office. Security has also been deployed at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, near 7 LKM.

Delhi Police has written a letter to KC Venugopal informing that section 144 has been imposed in the entire New Delhi area except Jantar Mantar, so no protest will be allowed and a warning has been issued. Sources have suggested that Delhi police, acting on intelligence inputs, has tightened security, especially around the PM’s residence and the house of all VVIPs.

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi due to the protest. Traffic has been diverted in several areas in the national capital to ensure smooth flow. “Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the public,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav had said on Thursday.

Delhi | Congress workers begin gathering at the party office, ahead of their nationwide protest against unemployment and inflation today. pic.twitter.com/ztw4isaSKm — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

This comes in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate’s in the National Herald case, where both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been questioned in the past. On Thursday the ED searched the Young Indian offices at Herald House after summoning Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge while Parliament was in session. The congress alleged that this was ‘Modishahi reaching a new low’.

Searches were conducted at 10-12 locations on Tuesday, in relation to the case where Herald House was a focal location. August 5 was chosen as a day to protest against the issues pertaining to the common man.

However, this is also a show of strength by the Congress party, according to sources.

Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, speaking on the ED probe yesterday, told the press that he is ‘not afraid of Modi’.

(With agency inputs)

