Congress to Hold Next CWC Meeting on August 10, Hunt for Rahul Gandhi’s Successor Tops Agenda
The party had said last week that the Congress Working Committee will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, with finding Rahul Gandhi's successor likely to top the agenda when the party's top brass meets at the AICC headquarters.
The party had said last week that the Congress Working Committee will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday.
"It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC," Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal tweeted.
It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC.@INCIndia @AICCMedia— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 4, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Star in Hindi Remake of Tamil Superhit 'Vikram Vedha'
- From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions
- Ashes 2019 | Australia’s Batsmen More to Blame Than Bowlers for Current Situation: Ponting
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test
- Monkey Amazes All by Closing Tap After Drinking Water, When Will Humans Evolve?