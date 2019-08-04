Take the pledge to vote

Congress to Hold Next CWC Meeting on August 10, Hunt for Rahul Gandhi’s Successor Tops Agenda

The party had said last week that the Congress Working Committee will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday.

Updated:August 4, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Congress to Hold Next CWC Meeting on August 10, Hunt for Rahul Gandhi's Successor Tops Agenda
File photo of Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, with finding Rahul Gandhi's successor likely to top the agenda when the party's top brass meets at the AICC headquarters.

The party had said last week that the Congress Working Committee will meet after the current session of Parliament that ends next Wednesday.

"It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC," Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal tweeted.

