1-min read

Congress to Hold Padyatra Strategy Meeting to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has called the meeting of all state in-charge to take stock of the padyatra programe to be held on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Congress to Hold Padyatra Strategy Meeting to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal (right) with party chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo credit: Special Arrangement)

New Delhi: The Congress Party is going to hold a meeting of members, including all state in-charges, to know the preparation of its padyatra programme on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has called the meeting of all state in-charge to take stock of the padyatra programe to be held on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The meeting is going to be held on Monday, party sources here said.

To counter the BJP on ideological lines, the Congress has announced a massive padyatra across the country on October 2 when party interim President Sonia Gandhi will lead the march in Delhi, while former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will do the same in Maharashtra's Wardha.

