Congress to Hold Protest Rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on April 29: Ashok Gehlot
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that after four years of the NDA rule in the country, "people of every section of society are feeling suffocated".
File photo of former Rajasthan CM and Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot.
New Delhi: The Congress will hold a rally at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on April 29 to protest the current political situation and the environment of "distrust and intolerance" in the country.
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that after four years of the NDA rule in the country, "people of every section of society are feeling suffocated".
"There is an environment of fear, distrust, and intolerance everywhere. In view of the situation, the Congress has decided to organise a rally on April 29 at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," he told reporters.
Gehlot said their party president Rahul Gandhi has always believed that in a democracy politics is done with a lot of love, peace, and compassion, whereas the Modi government is "weakening" the democratic culture of the country.
"After the NDA came to power, only false promises were made and in the last four years, nobody felt that "ache din aa gaye hain," said Gahlot.
