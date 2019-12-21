Take the pledge to vote

Congress to Hold Silent Protest at Rajghat on Monday with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Attendance

The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday evening.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
Congress to Hold Silent Protest at Rajghat on Monday with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Attendance
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.

Top leaders of the party including its former president Rahul Gandhi and its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the 'satyagrah dharna' till the evening, sources said.

The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday evening, they said.

The leaders initially decided to hold the protest at Rajghat -- a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi -- on Sunday but later postponed it to Monday as permissions for the same were yet to be obtained from the authorities, the sources added.

The Congress is up against the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), proposed to be imposed across the country.

