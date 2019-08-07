Congress to Move Disqualification Petition Against 10 ex-Members Who Joined BJP in July
Ten Congress MLAs, led by the then Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, had joined the BJP around a month back. After that, Congress's strength in the Assembly came down to five from 15, while the number of BJP MLAs grew from 17 to 27.
Ten of 15 Congress members led by leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar gives letter for merger of their faction in BJP to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, in Panaji, Wednesday. (File photo, PTI)
Panaji: The Congress will file on Thursday a petition before the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, seeking disqualification of 10 of its former MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.
Talking to PTI, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said the petition would be filed before Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.
"The petition would be filed under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution as they (legislators) have violated the anti-defection law," he claimed.
Ten Congress MLAs, led by the then Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, had joined the BJP around a month back. After that, Congress's strength in the Assembly came down to five from 15, while the number of BJP MLAs grew from 17 to 27, giving the BJP majority in the 40-member House.
Besides Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Isidore Fernanders, Francis Silveira, Clafacio Dias, Wilfred de Sa, Nilkant Halarnkar, Filipe Neri Rodrigues and Antonio Fernandes had joined the BJP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Not Allowed to Say Anything, Says Sushant Singh Rajput on Link-Up with Rhea Chakraborty
- Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP Look for 2nd Win
- Watch: Twitter Erupts over Emirates' ‘Grand Entry’ through Clouds at UK Airport
- PV Sindhu Only Indian Among Forbes List of World's Highest-paid Female Athletes
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End