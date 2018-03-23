Congress to Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP-led Central Government

The Congress on Friday notified the Lok Sabha that the party will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government.Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written a letter to the Speaker of the House, giving a notification required for a no-confidence motion.According to the letter, a copy of which is available to News18, the no-confidence motion will be moved on March 27.This comes after TDP and YSR Congress also tried moved a no confidence motion against the central government. The two parties attempted to bring the motion on Monday but failed as the parliament session washed out after Speaker Soumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha amid ruckus. Even the Rajya Sabha was adjourned without any business due to the ruckus.While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about 10 minutes after sitting, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day after the listed papers could not be laid.With their motion notices being valid only for a day, the window of opportunity closed and the two parties will have to file a fresh notification again before bringing a motion.The notices have been given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and two members from TDP —Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla. Both parties have been demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the TDP quit the ruling NDA alliance last week.Following this, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked TDP MPs and senior party leaders to impress on other opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.