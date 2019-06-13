Will Oppose Some Provisions in Triple Talaq Bill, Says Congress

New Delhi: With the government all set to bring a fresh bill in Parliament to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, the Congress on Thursday said there are still some issues which it will debate and oppose.

The bill will be introduced in the Budget session which begins on Monday to replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government. With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the previous bill had lapsed as it was pending in Rajya Sabha.

Asked about the bill, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: "We had raised a number of issues. Many of the contentious issues the government had agreed upon... So we had success after a long time."

"A lot of time would have been saved if the government had agreed on our points earlier. Now one or two issues are left for example financial security for the family on which we will debate and oppose," he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, had faced objections from the opposition parties which claimed that jail term for a man for divorcing his wife was legally untenable.

The fresh bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

In the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the new government plans to convert 10 ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, into law.

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government as these could not be converted into Acts of Parliament in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Since the Narendra Modi government returned to power in the recently held elections, it has decided to give a fresh push to these proposed laws in the newly-constituted Lok Sabha.

These ordinances will have to be converted into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else they will lapse.