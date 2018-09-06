English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Organise Bharat Bandh Against Fuel Prices on September 10
The common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi:The Congress will organise a nationwide shutdown on September 10 over rising fuel prices, parties leaders announced Thursday and asked other opposition parties and civil society groups to join their protest against the government.
The common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.
"The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state," he told reporters.
Surjewala said the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the "common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided the requisite relief".
The Congress has also urged opposition parties to join the protest, he said.
"We also call upon other societal groups, NGOs... to join this people's movement," he said.
The common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said.
"The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state," he told reporters.
Surjewala said the Congress will also demand petrol and diesel should be brought within the ambit of the GST so that the "common man whose budget has gone haywire is provided the requisite relief".
The Congress has also urged opposition parties to join the protest, he said.
"We also call upon other societal groups, NGOs... to join this people's movement," he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Mick Jagger Pledges Donations for Stand-out Performances During Oval Test
- 'Country Gets Oxygen Back': Bollywood Hails Section 377 Verdict Decriminalising Homosexuality
- Nishikori, Osaka First Japanese Man and Woman to Reach Semi-finals at Same Slam
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...