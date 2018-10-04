English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Organise Phalahari Meet, Kanya Pujan This Navratri in UP
As per sources in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had told workers to make use of this festive season to establish a connect with the people.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Congress, which has lately been seen practising ‘soft-Hindutva’ approach, will now be organising Kanya Pujan and Phalahari meet across big cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
After Lord Shiva, the Congress it seems will now be seeking blessings of Goddess Durga this Diwali season.
As per sources in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had told workers to make use of this festive season to establish a connect with the people.
Speaking to media, Pramod Pandey, UP chief of Congress Sewa Dal, said, “Fasting during the Navratras also develops patience and tolerance which will be needed to counter the politics of hate by the BJP. We will be intensifying our move near festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.
“We will be seeking blessings of the fasting people by holding functions of Kanya Pujan and Phalahari meet. Our aim is to make the voters aware of the difference between religion and politics,” he said.
The Congress president will be visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata this year.
Speaking to News18, Congress spokesperson, Anshu Awasthi said there is nothing new and the Congress has organised such functions in the past too.
“The Congress party believes in equality of all religions and that is why we have been organising Kanya Pujan, Phalahari meet and Roza iftars as well. The tradition of holding such events by the Congress Sewa Dal have been in practice since 1924,” said Awasthi.
On Rahul's first visit to Amethi, his parliamentary constituency, post his Mansarovar yatra he was given a grand welcome by Kanwariya Sangh amidst chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.
After Lord Shiva, the Congress it seems will now be seeking blessings of Goddess Durga this Diwali season.
As per sources in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had told workers to make use of this festive season to establish a connect with the people.
Speaking to media, Pramod Pandey, UP chief of Congress Sewa Dal, said, “Fasting during the Navratras also develops patience and tolerance which will be needed to counter the politics of hate by the BJP. We will be intensifying our move near festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.
“We will be seeking blessings of the fasting people by holding functions of Kanya Pujan and Phalahari meet. Our aim is to make the voters aware of the difference between religion and politics,” he said.
The Congress president will be visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata this year.
Speaking to News18, Congress spokesperson, Anshu Awasthi said there is nothing new and the Congress has organised such functions in the past too.
“The Congress party believes in equality of all religions and that is why we have been organising Kanya Pujan, Phalahari meet and Roza iftars as well. The tradition of holding such events by the Congress Sewa Dal have been in practice since 1924,” said Awasthi.
On Rahul's first visit to Amethi, his parliamentary constituency, post his Mansarovar yatra he was given a grand welcome by Kanwariya Sangh amidst chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...