Congress to Organise Phalahari Meet, Kanya Pujan This Navratri in UP

Lucknow: The Congress, which has lately been seen practising ‘soft-Hindutva’ approach, will now be organising Kanya Pujan and Phalahari meet across big cities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.After Lord Shiva, the Congress it seems will now be seeking blessings of Goddess Durga this Diwali season.As per sources in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi had told workers to make use of this festive season to establish a connect with the people.Speaking to media, Pramod Pandey, UP chief of Congress Sewa Dal, said, “Fasting during the Navratras also develops patience and tolerance which will be needed to counter the politics of hate by the BJP. We will be intensifying our move near festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.“We will be seeking blessings of the fasting people by holding functions of Kanya Pujan and Phalahari meet. Our aim is to make the voters aware of the difference between religion and politics,” he said.The Congress president will be visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata this year.Speaking to News18, Congress spokesperson, Anshu Awasthi said there is nothing new and the Congress has organised such functions in the past too.“The Congress party believes in equality of all religions and that is why we have been organising Kanya Pujan, Phalahari meet and Roza iftars as well. The tradition of holding such events by the Congress Sewa Dal have been in practice since 1924,” said Awasthi.On Rahul's first visit to Amethi, his parliamentary constituency, post his Mansarovar yatra he was given a grand welcome by Kanwariya Sangh amidst chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.