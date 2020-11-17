Next Story
Congress To Press Ahead On Government Funding Even As COVID-19 Aid Stalls - McConnell
Last Updated: November 17, 2020, 23:06 IST
WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hoped to reach a bipartisan agreement this week to continue funding federal agencies even as Congress remain divided over the next round of possible COVID-19 aid.
McConnell said he hoped lawmakers could reach a deal on overall government funding by week’s end and that the next few days could be decisive. The Republican-led Senate still wanted more financial relief amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic but that U.S. House Democrats’ proposal remained too costly, he added.
