Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Congress to Protest Against Centre's Economic Policies on November 11 in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday the people are facing a 'very difficult situation' due to the economy slowdown.

Updated:November 7, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
Congress to Protest Against Centre's Economic Policies on November 11 in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the Congress will hold protests across the state against the economic policies of the central government on November 11.

He said people are facing a "very difficult situation" due to the economy slowdown.

The Congress will hold protests at every district headquarters of the state against the economic policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre on November 11, Pilot, who is also the state party president, told reporters at his residence here.

A memorandum will also be submitted to the prime minister through the district collectors. Similarly, a memorandum will be handed over to the governor on November 13 following a rally from the Congress office here, he said.

He alleged that the Centre was not taking any "effective steps" to improve the economic situation of the country.

"Every section of the society is facing difficulties. I don't think people at the Centre understand the situation and can try to stop the terrible trend of this economic slowdown," Pilot said.

Responding to a question, he said the government has set a criteria for "restructuring and reorganisation" of the panchayats in the state.

