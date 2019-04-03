Congress to Release Manifesto at 22 Places Across Country on Thursday

The Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at various state capitals on Thursday.Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document.The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland.As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata.Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will release the manifesto in Bhopal while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will do so in Raipur.Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the document in Jaipur, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will release it in his Union territory.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will release the Congress manifesto in Jammu and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar will do so in Chandigarh and Jalandhar.