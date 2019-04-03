English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Release Manifesto at 22 Places Across Country on Thursday
As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at various state capitals on Thursday.
Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document.
The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland.
As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata.
Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will release the manifesto in Bhopal while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will do so in Raipur.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the document in Jaipur, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will release it in his Union territory.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will release the Congress manifesto in Jammu and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar will do so in Chandigarh and Jalandhar.
Party spokespersons will release the manifesto at the state headquarters and list out the key points in the document.
The aim is to reach out to the grassroots level and ensure that the message of the party reaches the people on the street and the hinterland.
As part of its campaign, top party spokespersons will address the media at 22 places on Thursday with Anand Sharma in Mumbai, Kapil Sibal in Bengaluru, Sharmishtha Mukherjee in Chennai and Pawan Khera in Kolkata.
Senior party leader Mohan Prakash will release the manifesto at Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, while Rajeev Gowda will do so in Hyderabad and Rajiv Shukla in Lucknow.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will release the manifesto in Bhopal while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will do so in Raipur.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will release the document in Jaipur, while Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will release it in his Union territory.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will release the Congress manifesto in Jammu and former Union minister Ashwani Kumar will do so in Chandigarh and Jalandhar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- IPL 2019 | Wounded Mumbai Target Counterpunch Against Rampant Chennai
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs CSK On Live TV Online
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results