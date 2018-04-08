English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Stage Protest Against Govt's Failure Tomorrow
In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on Monday as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament.
Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.
In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress will also take up issues related to alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.
The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.
Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.
In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
The Congress will also take up issues related to alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.
The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.
