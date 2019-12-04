Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress to Take Call on Citizenship Amendment Bill after Draft Presented in Parliament

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, if they have faced religious persecution there.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:39 PM IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses the media during the ongoing Winter Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it will decide on its stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after seeing in what form it is introduced in Parliament.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, if they have faced religious persecution there.

"We will have to see in what form, manner the Citizenship Bill is brought, then we will decide on our stand. We get to know from the media, the changes they are bringing. But we will have to see the bill and see what changes have been made," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said at a press conference here.

The government is likely to introduce the bill in the next two days and may push for its passage next week.

