Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress to Take Disciplinary Action Against Party Veterans in UP for Opposing State Unit Rejig

All India Congress Committee secretary Dhiraj Gurjar confirmed in New Delhi that notices have been sent to several people over indiscipline.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress to Take Disciplinary Action Against Party Veterans in UP for Opposing State Unit Rejig
Representative image.

Lucknow/New Delhi: The Congress is taking disciplinary action against several party members in Uttar Pradesh following opposition to the revamp of the state unit in October by some old-timers.

All India Congress Committee secretary Dhiraj Gurjar confirmed in New Delhi that notices have been sent to several people over indiscipline.

Whatever the seniority of the member, the party will take action if there is indiscipline, he told PTI when asked about developments related to the Uttar Pradesh unit.

Dhiraj, who is assigned with Uttar Pradesh (West) at the AICC, did not give any further details.

But the move appears to be triggered by the absence of several party veterans from two recent meetings called by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram