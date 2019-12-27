Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress to Take Out 'Save Constitution-Save India' Flag Marches Across Country on Foundation Day

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, Congress will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress to Take Out 'Save Constitution-Save India' Flag Marches Across Country on Foundation Day
Image for representation. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress will take out flag marches across the country on its foundation day on Saturday to take its Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

The decision to take out flag marches comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is opposed to.

Congress' general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said the party will celebrate its foundation day by hoisting its flag at the AICC Headquarters here at 9:30 AM on December 28.

In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, the presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of Save Constitution-Save India, he said in a statement.

They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, Venugopal said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will join the programme in Guwahati with other senior leaders participating in their respective states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram