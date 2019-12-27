Congress to Take Out 'Save Constitution-Save India' Flag Marches Across Country on Foundation Day
In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, Congress will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose.
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress will take out flag marches across the country on its foundation day on Saturday to take its Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.
The decision to take out flag marches comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is opposed to.
Congress' general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal said the party will celebrate its foundation day by hoisting its flag at the AICC Headquarters here at 9:30 AM on December 28.
In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, the presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of Save Constitution-Save India, he said in a statement.
They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, Venugopal said.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will join the programme in Guwahati with other senior leaders participating in their respective states.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Restricted Entries, Tickets Not Free Anymore: Many Real Kashmir FC Fans Return Dejected
- Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal