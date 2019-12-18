Take the pledge to vote

Congress to Take out 'Save India-Save Constitution' March at All State Capitals on December 28

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said that the series of marches would be in continuation of the momentum generated by the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in the national capital on December 14.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Congress to Take out 'Save India-Save Constitution' March at All State Capitals on December 28
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress would organise a 'Save India-Save Constitution' march at all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day and protest the "anti-people policies" of the Narendra Modi government.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said on Wednesday that the series of marches would be in continuation of the momentum generated by the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in the national capital on December 14.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi would hoist the Congress flag at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarter in New Delhi on December 28, while all senior state-level leaders and heads of the party's frontal organizations would participate in the march at state capitals, which would be arranged under the aegis of the respective Pradesh Congress Committees.

The decision was taken at a meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges here on Wednesday.

Venugopal said the aim of the marches would be to "register a strong protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-led BJP government which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women".

"Divisive policies of the BJP government, like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens will also be taken up as these which are aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues affecting the common people," he said in a statement.

