Congress to Take Rajasthan Battle to Other States, Hold Protests on Monday against BJP's 'Anti-democratic Actions'

The Congress on Saturday said it will launch nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" as the party remains locked in a political crisis in Rajasthan. The ruling Congress in the state has accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is facing rebellion from a section of party MLAs led by Sachin Pilot.

Before the protests, the Congress will organise a nationwide online campaign called “Speak Up for Democracy” on July 26 from 10 am onward. State units have been asked to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAs and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting the issue, said the party in a statement.

At 11am on Monday, all state units will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states.

"The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement.

Accusing the BJP of "horse trading to topple democratically elected governments", Venugopal said this has become normal. The situation has been made more deplorable since the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, he added.

"It was during the yet ongoing Covid-19 onslaught that the BJP toppled the democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and a similar desperate attempt is now being undertaken in Rajasthan. The BJP and its leaders playing their dirty game to topple down one of the most efficient state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic," said the statement.

Venugopal said the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilise elected governments.

"As we saw in Rajasthan, the Governor is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advise of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers. The Governors, instead of protecting the constitution, are acting in a blatantly partisan manner that facilitates political horse trading in the states," he said.