Congress to Take Up 'Save the Constitution' Programme in Rajasthan, MP
The programme will be launched in the two states after the Karnataka Assembly polls. The Congress will highlight the attacks on the Constitution and Dalits, a source said.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar at the launch of the party's nationwide "Save the Constitution" campaign (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress is expected to launch its 'Save the Constitution' programme in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shortly and reach out to Dalits in the two states which go to polls later this year, sources said on Sunday.
The programme will be launched in the two states after the Karnataka Assembly polls. The Congress will highlight the attacks on the Constitution and Dalits, a source said. Karnataka goes to polls on May 12.
The outreach campaign, launched on April 23 in the national capital, aims at highlighting the alleged attacks on the Constitution and Dalits, OBCs and minorities under the BJP government.
The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 15 years. It had won 165 seats in the 230-member house in 2013. The Congress could bag 58 seats.
The NDA major had swept the Rajasthan polls in 2013, winning 163 of the 200 assembly constituencies. The Congress could bag only 21 seats.
In Madhya Pradesh, more than two-thirds of the 35 seats reserved for scheduled castes (SCs) had gone the BJP's way. The Congress could win only four such seats.
The BJP had triumphed in 31 of the total 33 segments reserved for SCs in Rajasthan in 2013. The situation is not going to be the same when elections will be held in the two states later this year. The Congress will put up an impressive show. The reserved seats will be in focus, the source said.
