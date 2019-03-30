English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Congress to Win 22 Seats in MP': Kamal Nath Predicts Poor Show for BJP in Lok Sabha Polls
Kamal Nath taunted BJP for the delay in announcing candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which is considered stronghold of the saffron party.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday expressed confidence that the Congress would win 22 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He also said that the BJP would not cross 160 seats across the country in the upcoming elections.
He was speaking at an event where several BJP leaders from Satna and Rewa districts, including Vinod Shukla, brother of former BJP minister Rajendra Shukla, joined the Congress.
Nath seemed confident of victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said it seemed doubtful that the BJP would increase its tally states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.
“The BJP won’t get more than 160 seats this time,” Nath claimed.
The senior Congress leader also taunted BJP for the delay in announcing candidate for Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which is considered stronghold of the saffron party. Congress had fielded senior leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh as the candidate from Bhopal.
He said the BJP is yet to find a suitable opponent for Digvijaya, despite having cleared 11 names so far for 29 seats.
The chief minister said the Congress would announce candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats in the next three-four days.
Nath also mocked at ‘main bhi chowkidar’ campaign of the BJP, saying the entire world was looking towards India ahead of Lok Sabha polls and the PM is saying that he is a chowkidar.
On BJP leaders joining Congress, Nath said that those who want to align with truth are joining the Congress.
