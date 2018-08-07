GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Decision on Rajasthan CM Candidate Only After Polls': Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Ahead of Jaipur Visit

Gandhi directed the party leaders to avoid issuing any statement on chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls. "No matter how senior a leader, any unwanted comments on to-be CM face will not be tolerated," Gandhi is said to have warned those present.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2018, 7:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Decision on Rajasthan CM Candidate Only After Polls': Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Ahead of Jaipur Visit
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Congress plenary session in New Delhi (File photo)
Loading...
Jaipur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Jaipur in Rajasthan for a day on August 11, the party said on Monday.

During his visit, he will address the PCC delegates, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) President Sachin Pilot.said.

On Monday, a meeting called by Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi was attended by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot and state party incharge Avinash Pandey to discuss strategies and poll preparations for the Assembly elections this year and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to Pandey, Gandhi directed the party leaders to avoid issuing any statement on chief ministerial face for the Assembly polls. "No matter how senior a leader, any unwanted comments on to-be CM face will not be tolerated," Gandhi is said to have warned those present.

The Congress leaders will sit together after elections to zero on the Chief Minister's name and the Assembly elections will be contested under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Pandey added.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...