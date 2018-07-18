Congress Traces Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Yatra Route to 'Expose' His Govt

The Congress party started a Jan Jagran Yatra from Ujjain on Wednesday to ‘expose’ the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh.CM Shivraj had also started his Jan Aashirwad Yatra in Ujjain on July 14, pledging to return to power again. The Congress yatra would be led by executive president Jitu Patwari.“Shivraj ji’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra is nothing but a Vidaai Yatra (farewell journey),” said the party’s state head, Kamal Nath.He added, “We, the people of Madhya Pradesh, are very nice and won’t push him (Chouhan) out of power but instead we would give him an affable farewell.”Aiming to expose CM Shivraj’s lies, the Congress yatra seeks to follow the former’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra across the state. The party is claiming to run a campaign through this yatra to expose the ‘lies and fake promises’ of the chief minister.Mentioning Vyapam scam, atrocities on women, farmers’ deaths, corruption and other alleged failures of the BJP government, the Congress state head stated that each and every section of Madhya Pradesh was traumatised under the present government.Issuing a warning to the BJP government, Nath said, “Kamal Nath ki chakki der se chalti hai par bahut maheen peesti hai.”Nath flagged off the yatra in a grand function organized at Ujjain’s Tarana area in the presence of thousands of party workers.Rau MLA Jitu Patwari, who is set to lead the yatra, started the proceedings by paying obeisance at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore.“Close to 95% farmers are hassled in MP and the CM is taking out Jan Ashirwad Yatra seeking their blessings,” Patwari told the media, adding it was not clear whether the chief minister was seeking blessing or offering them from atop a 40-feet high chariot.Taking a dig at the Congress yatra, BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said, “If they wanted to take out the yatra, then why was it not by seniors like Kamal Nath or Jyotiraditya Scindia? They know their defeat is imminent, so they have found a scapegoat in young MLA Jitu Patwari.”Meanwhile, after completing the first leg of his yatra, CM Shivraj has undertaken the second phase of his campaign and reached temple town Maihar in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.​