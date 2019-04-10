Congress Trying to Promote Terrorism in India: Yogi Adityanath's Latest Salvo

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Congress of trying to promote terrorism in the country by talking about quashing the provision of treason."In its manifesto, the Congress mentioned about quashing provision of treason which will promote terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally here.He alleged that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right on resources of the country."By saying this, he insulted the people of the country and tried to divide Hindus and Muslims. The Congress does politics of particular section and talks about its development only," he said."In Congress president Rahul Gandhi's nomination in Wayanad flags of 'chand-sitare' were seen. He should tell what relation Congress has with Muslim League, which divided the country," the chief minister said.Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he said, "The SP's flag is of hooligans. In previous government, women were not safe."Without taking Mulayam Singh Yadav's name, Adityanath said, "The person who could not control his family, how can he be there for you (people)?"He said that those who would try to "capture" booths on polling daid would be dealt with strictly.