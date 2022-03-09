State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
Home » News » Politics » Congress Trying to Retain Status as Opposition Leader in Goa, Says BJP
1-MIN READ

Congress Trying to Retain Status as Opposition Leader in Goa, Says BJP

Congress has been camping its candidates at a resort in Goa. (Image: PTI)

Counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa would start on Thursday morning.

Mocking the Congress’ efforts to keep its flock together ahead of the results of the Goa Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday said all that the Grand Old Party was aiming for was to continue as opposition leader. Counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa would start on Thursday morning.

”It’s first time in political history that the Present Opposition Congress leaders have begun to keep their candidates together after knowing the fact that they are not crossing single digit the present exercise is to safeguard opposition leaders’ status, tweeted state BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla.

The Congress was worried that it would be reduced to only two or three MLAs, same as before the election, he said, speaking to PTI later.

“Congress will not cross single digit. By keeping its candidates together, it is trying to ensure that they would at least stake claim for the Leader of Opposition’s post,” he quipped.

Advertisement

The BJP will win an absolute majority and form government on its own, he claimed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

first published:March 09, 2022, 15:17 IST