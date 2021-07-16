Congress UP-incharge Priyanka Gandhi on 3-Day Tour in Lucknow, to Meet Farmers, 'Kuli' Community

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a three–day visit to Lucknow from Friday to discuss the party’s strategy and preparedness for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due next year. She will also meet a delegation of farmers and Dalit leaders.

The Congress UP in-charge will reach Lucknow airport on Friday afternoon to a warm welcome by the party workers from there till the UPCC office in Mall Avenue.

She will first be received at the Alambagh Chauraha before she reaches Charbagh Railway Station road to meet some representatives from the ‘Kuli’ (porters) community.

Next, Gandhi will reach Hazratganj via Bapu Bhawan, where she will garland the statue of Mahatama Gandhi at GPO and pay her tributes. She will also take a halt for about 10 minutes to listen to bhajans.

The 49-year-old will first meet the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee members, following which she will speak to various farmers’ unions and head to Kaul Niwas situated at Prag Narayan road to lodge for three days.

On the second day, Gandhi will hold several meetings at the UPCC office with all the district and city presidents of Uttar Pradesh and take stock of the election preparations made so far.

She will also meet former district presidents of Congress and frontal organisations. During this, she will make a strategy to take on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP on the issues like agriculture-farmer, youth-unemployment, law and order-corruption and inflation.

Besides, she will also instruct them to take the fight to the street. She may also visit districts like Rae Bareli during her tour.

