»
1-min read

Congress Urges EC to Disallow PM From Travelling with Motorcade in Varanasi on Poll Day

In a letter to the Election Commission and the local poll authority, the party's district unit said in such a situation its own candidate would also be forced to move about in a cavalcade which could lead to unnecessary confrontation.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
Varanasi: The Congress Saturday asked the EC not to grant Prime Minister Narendra Modi permission to travel with his motorcade here on polling day as this would amount to a roadshow, a "violation" of the poll code.

In a letter to the Election Commission and the local poll authority, the party's district unit said in such a situation its own candidate would also be forced to move about in a cavalcade which could lead to "unnecessary confrontation".

Modi, who is seeking reelection from Varanasi constituency, is expected to spend at least a part of the day in Badrinath.

The Congress said it had learnt that the prime minister would stay in Varanasi on Sunday and his movement might even affect traffic, which would cause hindrance to voters trying to reach polling booths.

It said that even if his cavalcade moved without affecting or halting traffic, it would still seem like he was holding a roadshow and asked the poll body not to grant him permission for it.

Congress district unit president Prajanath Sharma said it would create a situation of an undeclared roadshow being held during the period when canvassing by candidates is restricted.

He claimed that in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, Modi he merely gone to vote, but his party had planned a roadshow with a prearranged crowd.

Sharma claimed the prime minister had also waved to crowd standing on a moving vehicle.

The party claimed that a large number of outsiders were staying in Varanasi's hotels, guesthouses and even in BJP leaders' houses despite the canvassing being over and demanded that a raid be conducted at these places to remove them from the city.
