Congress Urges President to Protect Raj Dharma, Says Centre, Delhi Govt ‘Mute Spectators’ to Violence

New Delhi: A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence that took place in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

The delegation, comprising senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala, submitted a memorandum to President Kovind over the several incidents of violence reported in Delhi recently.

Reading out parts of the memorandum before the media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sonia Gandhi said that instead of taking remedies to diffuse the situation in Delhi, the Centre and the newly-elected Delhi government have remained "mute spectators" to the violence, which has claimed the lives of 34 people, so far.

She added that businesses have fallen prey to looting.

The Congress party also asked President Kovind to call for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged "abdication of duty" during the violence, she told the media.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh said that the Congress leaders called upon the President to convey to him that what has happened in the last four days in the national capital is a matter of “deep concern and national shame”.

He alleged that there had been a "total failure" on the part of the central government to control the situation.

The Congress requested the President to remind the central government of its 'raj dharma', Singh said.

