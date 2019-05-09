English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Used to Blame 'New Ally' DMK For Rajiv's Murder, Now Claims BJP Role, Says Arun Jaitley
The Finance Minister's remark came in response to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's assertion that the BJP-backed V P Singh government had refused to provide Rajiv Gandhi with additional security and left the former prime minister with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Amid the war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hit out at the grand-old party saying that in its “desperation” it had now “discovered a BJP role” in the murder.
Jaitley's remark came in response to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's assertion that the BJP-backed V P Singh government had refused to provide Rajiv Gandhi with additional security and left the former prime minister with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests.
"From May 1991 till 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally the DMK for Shri Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role," Jaitley said.
In a separate tweet, Jaitley echoed PM Modi’s accusations about the Gandhi family using using warship INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" for a holiday when Rajiv Gandhi was India's prime minister between 1984-89.
Modi had said this during an election rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Wednesday.
"Rajiv Gandhi was accompanied by his in-laws (on INS Viraat) who had come from Italy. The question is whether the security of the country was not compromised by taking foreigners onboard a warship," Modi had asked.
Using the epithet the PM had attributed to Congress, Jaitley said, “The Kaamdars use India's naval assets to strike at terror. The Naamdars use them for personal vacations with family and in-laws.”
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.
(With PTI inputs)
