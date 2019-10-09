Congress Used to Worship Quattrocchi but Shastra Puja is a Problem for Them, Says Amit Shah
Shah was responding to Congress's criticism of the Shastra Puja carried by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in France while receiving the first Rafale fighter jet.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an event in Kolkata on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The BJP led by its chief Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress over its criticism of Shastra Puja on the Rafale fighter jet, saying those who "used to worship Quattrocchi, 'Shastra Puja' is now a problem" for them.
Taking on the Congress over the issue, Shah in an election rally in Kaithal in Haryana said it has been a tradition to worship weapons on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.
"We worship weapons on Vijaydashmi to take a pledge to end evil, and same was done in case of Rafale, but for the Congress it is 'tamasha'. After repeated defeats, the Congress is frustrated and doesn't know what it is opposing," he said.
Shah was responding to Congress's criticism of the Shastra Puja carried by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in France while receiving the first Rafale fighter jet.
Singh formally took delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made aircraft acquired by the Indian Air Force at a ceremony in Merignac (France). He performed puja on the new aircraft as he emblazoned it with an 'Om' tilak and laid flowers and a coconut, just before he took a sortie in the two-seater jet.
Terming the entire event of receiving jet and Shastra pooja as "drama", Congress leader Rashid Alvi said this is a government of dramatics while accusing it of ignoring the real issues.
His party colleague Mallikarjuna Kharge also questioned the timing of the puja saying the aircraft will still take at least 6-8 months to come to India.
Countering the Congress, the BJP in a tweet said that the opposition party has problems with modernisation of Air Force and even Indian customs and traditions.
"For a party used to worshiping Quattrocchi, 'Shastra Puja' is naturally a problem," the ruling party said taking a dig at the Congress over the Bofors deal made by the government headed by former Prime Minister and its president Sonia Gandhi's husband Rajiv Gandhi.
Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said the country has a tradition of Shastra Puja on Vijay Dashmi and there is nothing wrong in it, adding "the Congress has lost its way."
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said it was Indian Air Force Day and also Vijayadashami when a Rafale jet was handed over. Worshipping weapons on Vijayadashami is a tradition.
"If India is getting advanced aircraft like Rafale, Pakistan should be worried, why is the Congress so worried," he questioned.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
- Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Bring BRDM-2, Exploding Gas Cans and Ledge Grab