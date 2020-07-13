Congress Values Sachin Pilot, Everyone Prepared to Listen to His Grievances: Abhishek Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday said the party values Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has raised a flag of revolt and could leave the party or float his own outfit.

"I consider Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congress men we have. He is a friend also. We all value him in the party," said Singhvi. "He should come and air his grievances, the floor is open. All people are prepared to listen to him."

The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has called another meeting on Tuesday, urging Pilot to come and discuss issues with an "open mind".

"He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a government or hurt your own Congress party," added Singhvi. "I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party. It's a capacious party. I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right."

The top Congress arty leadership on Monday appeared to go all out to pacify Pilot who has raised a revolt against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, with senior party leaders saying both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the rebel leader. The Congress leadership has also assured Pilot of quick redressal of his concerns, party sources said.

These overtures came a day after some senior party leaders expressed concern over the crisis in Rajasthan, and sought immediate action from the party leadership to resolve it.

Apart from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, senior leaders including Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal also spoke to Pilot during the day and have asked him not to go against the chief minister, said some senior Congress leaders who did not wish to be named.

However, despite repeated efforts, there was no confirmation from either Pilot or leaders close to him about these conversations.