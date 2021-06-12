Congress Veteran Digvijay Singh Hints at 'Relooking' on Decision to Revoke Article 370

nIn a recent conversation with a Pakistan-based journalist on the Clubhouse app, Congress leader Digvijay Singh hinted at ‘relooking’ the decision of revoking Article 370.

During the conversation, Digvijay said, “Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370, ‘insaniyat’ was not there as they had put everyone behind bars. Meanwhile, ‘Kashmiriyat’ is something that is the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri pandits, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K, is a sad decision. And the Congress party will certainly have to relook at this issue,”

The decision to revoke Article 370 was taken on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in a bid to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Digvijay was responding to Shahzeb Jillani, a Pakistan-based journalist currently residing in Germany who had that he was shocked at the changing landscape of politics and Indian society under the Modi regime. He alleged that post revocation of Article 370, the relationship between India and Pakistan have strained. He also added that in the last couple of months the media is speaking up against the Narendra Modi government.

⁦@digvijaya_28⁩ telling Pakistani that Congress would reconsider decision of revoking Article 370 once they are in power. #Part2 #ClubHouse pic.twitter.com/7VMT7vL0up— ClubHouse Leaks (created today) (@LeaksClubhouse) June 11, 2021

Further stating on religious fundamentalism, Digvijay during the same conversation said, “I sincerely believe what is dangerous to the society is the religious fundamentalism, whether it is Hindu, Islam, Christianity or Sikhism. It only leads to hatred, which eventually leads to violence.”

Religious groups have to realise that everyone has the right to follow the traditions and faith which they adhere to and no one has the right to impose their beliefs and religion on anyone else, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here