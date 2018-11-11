English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Vows to Put a Cap on RSS in MP, BJP Calls the Move ‘Malicious’
Congress manifesto says party will ban the use of government buildings for RSS meetings and a relaxation earlier extended to the government staffers for taking part in RSS activities will be revoked.
File photo of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh swayamsevaks.
Loading...
Bhopal: Congress’s proposed ban on the use of government property for RSS-related activities and its promise to revoke MP government’s order of allowing workers to attend shakha meetings has drawn flak from the BJP.
Among the 973 promises made in the manifesto is one that says party will put a ban on use of government buildings for RSS meetings and a relaxation earlier extended to the government staffers for taking part in RSS activities will be revoked.
Irked by the move, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said that the Congress would neither let the temple (Ram temple) be built nor allow RSS shakhas to take place. Patra also referred to an old statement of Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress chief had called urban naxals ‘revolutionaries’.
“Congress always spreads malicious slander among minorities and other communities against the RSS,” BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said, adding that Rahul Gandhi visits places where anti-India slogans are raised.
Calling Congress manifesto a ‘Pravachan Patra’ (preaching document ), senior BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee said the proposal to ban the RSS shows that Congress is unnerved. “The ploy to appease minorities would prove dear to ‘Shivbhakt’ Rahul Gandhi,” Vajpayee said, referring to party’s campaign posters in MP that declared Gandhi a Shiv bhakt and showed him pouring water on the Shivalinga.
But the Congress defended its move with vigour. “BJP wants government staffers to queue up in RSS shakhas against their wishes and the Congress wants them to remain seated in their offices so that the public doesn’t have to queue up in government offices. Different parties have different priorities,” tweeted MPCC president Kamal Nath.
However, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the manifesto does not intend to ban the RSS, it only aims at disallowing government staffers participation in the shakhas. “We want the government staff to fulfill its obligations towards the country and constitution,” Chaturvedi said.
“Neither the states nor the Centre has lifted the ban on government staff participating in RSS activities,” said Bhupendra Gupta, Congress Ideation Cell in-charge. He cited example of the RSS-affiliate organization Seva Bharti which according to him makes students in tribal belts take part in its camps and turns government teachers into cooks for these camps.
Among the 973 promises made in the manifesto is one that says party will put a ban on use of government buildings for RSS meetings and a relaxation earlier extended to the government staffers for taking part in RSS activities will be revoked.
Irked by the move, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday said that the Congress would neither let the temple (Ram temple) be built nor allow RSS shakhas to take place. Patra also referred to an old statement of Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress chief had called urban naxals ‘revolutionaries’.
“Congress always spreads malicious slander among minorities and other communities against the RSS,” BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said, adding that Rahul Gandhi visits places where anti-India slogans are raised.
Calling Congress manifesto a ‘Pravachan Patra’ (preaching document ), senior BJP leader Hitesh Vajpayee said the proposal to ban the RSS shows that Congress is unnerved. “The ploy to appease minorities would prove dear to ‘Shivbhakt’ Rahul Gandhi,” Vajpayee said, referring to party’s campaign posters in MP that declared Gandhi a Shiv bhakt and showed him pouring water on the Shivalinga.
But the Congress defended its move with vigour. “BJP wants government staffers to queue up in RSS shakhas against their wishes and the Congress wants them to remain seated in their offices so that the public doesn’t have to queue up in government offices. Different parties have different priorities,” tweeted MPCC president Kamal Nath.
However, Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the manifesto does not intend to ban the RSS, it only aims at disallowing government staffers participation in the shakhas. “We want the government staff to fulfill its obligations towards the country and constitution,” Chaturvedi said.
“Neither the states nor the Centre has lifted the ban on government staff participating in RSS activities,” said Bhupendra Gupta, Congress Ideation Cell in-charge. He cited example of the RSS-affiliate organization Seva Bharti which according to him makes students in tribal belts take part in its camps and turns government teachers into cooks for these camps.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Turns Bigg Boss For a Day and Gives Hilarious Tasks to Contestants
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...