Congress Vows to Reclaim Delhi in Tune, Launches Theme Song for Assembly Polls
Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about 'prosperous Delhi' during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched the audio and video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.
Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows work done by the party-led government from 1998 to 2013 in the national capital.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos