Congress Vows to Reclaim Delhi in Tune, Launches Theme Song for Assembly Polls

Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about 'prosperous Delhi' during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

Updated:January 17, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched the audio and video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows work done by the party-led government from 1998 to 2013 in the national capital.

