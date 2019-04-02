Congress Was In News for Bofors, BJP Embroiled in Rafale Scam: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday predicted the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha election like the Congress suffered in the past for betraying Dalits and minorities and benefitting the rich.Kicking off her party's election campaign in Odisha at a rally here, the BSP supremo held both the BJP and the Congress responsible for the miseries of weaker sections of society and also growth of terrorism in the country.She scoffed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mein Bhi Chowkidar" campaign and said he would not be able to further mislead the people.Dubbing Modi's campaign as a drama, Mayawati said people had now understood to what extent this government could deliver. This drama would not help the BJP get the popular mandate in the ensuing election."Both the Congress and BJP have failed to contain terrorism from across the border. Both are equally responsible for the terror activities," Mayawati said."Where is 'achhe din' as promised by Modi. The 'achhe din' has come for the rich and not for the poor and Dalits," she said, adding that Modi was a 'chowkidar' (watchman), protecting the interests of rich people and not poor and Dalits.The BSP supremo accused Modi and the NDA government of introducing GST in a haste and failing to implement it in a proper manner resulting in rise in unemployment among the country's youths.She also hit out at the BJP-led government over demonetisation saying the hurriedly taken measure had harassed small businessmen and traders who eke out their living without depending on any government aid or assistance."Both the Congress and BJP are corrupt. While the Congress was in news for its involvement in the Bofors scam, the BJP government has been embroiled in Rafale deal," Mayawati said."Their discriminatory mindset is yet to change towards Dalits," Mayawati said, adding unemployment has grown manifold during the BJP-led NDA government which has distressed the jobless youths.While raising question on the BJP's claim about patriotism, Mayawati said the party continued its election campaign and the Prime Minister inaugurated projects immediately after the terror attack at Pulwama where 40 CRPF jawans were killed.She also accused the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha of lacking the will to fill vacancies in reserved categories in the state.Mayawati urged the backward and minority communities in Odisha to retain the balance of power with them, rather than remaining a seeker of alms from the parties in power.Though the BSP's presence in Odisha is limited, the party has been contesting both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state in recent times.In 2014, the BSP had fielded candidates in 113 of the 147 assembly constituencies in the state and polled only 0.86% of votes. This time too several nominees of the party are in the fray.Assembly election in Odisha is scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha election in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.