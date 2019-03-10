English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Welcomes Declaration of Lok Sabha Election Schedule
The Congress said it was ready for the battle and also claimed the victory of the truth for the UPA in 2019.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The Congress welcomed the declaration of the Lok Sabha election schedule and said the victory will be of the truth.
Soon after the declaration of the polls by the Election Commission, the Congress put out a two-minute video entitled 'aarambh hai prachand' (the beginning of something massive), showing party chief Rahul Gandhi meeting the people across the country.
It said the party was ready for the battle and also claimed the victory of the truth for the UPA in 2019.
"The bugle is blown and now it is the turn of the public. There is adequate preparation for fighting the lies. We will defeat the 'liars' in this government, we are prepared and victory will be ours," the Congress posted in Hindi on its Twitter handle.
The party used the hashtag "JeetHogiSachKi" with its tweet.
The Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases starting April 11 to May 19, and the results will be out on May 23.
