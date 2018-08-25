English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress will Cooperate with BJP if they Pass Women's Reservation Bill, Says Rahul Gandhi
The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, but has been stalled in the Lok Sabha
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi speaks at the International Institute of Strategic Studies. (Photo: Congress/Twitter)
Loading...
London: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, that his party would happily co-operate with the BJP if they wish to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.
Speaking during an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics, the 48-year-old leader said that he has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP," Gandhi said.
The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, but has been stalled in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress chief during the occasion also stated that quality of debate in Parliament has deteriorated in the last few decades.
"The quality of debate in the same Parliament in 50s & 60s was high, but if you notice the level of debate in the Indian Parliament today, the quality has decreased. This is because the MPs don't have the power to make laws," said Gandhi.
Gandhi said that over the years minorities have progressed.
"If you look at the history of India for the last 70 years, you would understand that more minorities are able to move forward," said Gandhi.
Also Watch
Speaking during an interaction programme at the prestigious London School of Economics, the 48-year-old leader said that he has sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I have sent a message to the Prime Minister, the day he wishes to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, entire Congress party is happy to co-operate with BJP," Gandhi said.
The Women's Reservation Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, but has been stalled in the Lok Sabha.
The Congress chief during the occasion also stated that quality of debate in Parliament has deteriorated in the last few decades.
"The quality of debate in the same Parliament in 50s & 60s was high, but if you notice the level of debate in the Indian Parliament today, the quality has decreased. This is because the MPs don't have the power to make laws," said Gandhi.
Gandhi said that over the years minorities have progressed.
"If you look at the history of India for the last 70 years, you would understand that more minorities are able to move forward," said Gandhi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ghoul Review: Radhika Apte Braves the Unimaginable in this Netflix Show
- I Was Abused When I Tried to Express My Thoughts, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Sexism in Geek: Why I am Relieved that 'The Big Bang Theory' is Finally Coming to an End
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...