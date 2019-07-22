Congress will Eventually Win Battle of Ideologies, Says New Maha Party Prez Balasaheb Thorat
Asserting that Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were different, Thorat said people in Maharashtra would support the Congress-NCP combine in the Assembly polls.
Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. (Image credit: Twitter @bb_thorat)
Mumbai: Newly appointed Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said the prevailing political situation in the country was tough and challenging for his party but expressed confidence it would eventually win "the battle of ideologies".
Speaking at a 'meet the press' function here, he said the Congress was working on forging an alliance with the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangthana, PWP, CPI, CPM for Assembly polls slated for later in the year.
His party had had sought to have a dialogue with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, he said, adding that there was no proposal to tie-up with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
"The present political situation in the country is a battle of two ideologies. The ideology of the Congress party is permanent and it is more difficult to function politically sticking to ideology. I see an opportunity for the party amid these challenges," Thorat said.
Lashing out at the ruling BJP for luring opposition leaders into its fold using pressure tactics, Thorat claimed his party leaders from the state would not fall prey to it.
"Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are different. Congress and NCP along with allies will fight the elections to win and have our chief minister," he maintained.
"We want to have elections through ballot paper. There are doubts over EVMs. We travelled throughout the state and saw the urge for change in government among people. How is it that the (BJP led Union) government returned to power with a bigger majority? There are doubts over this. The Election Commission must clear the doubts and conduct elections with ballot paper," he said.
